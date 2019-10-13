Vijay's Bigil trailer was launched on Saturday evening, sparking a whole lot of reactions from around the country. It is one of the highly anticipated films of the time as Vijay plays a double role in it.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor's trailer was released on Friday. The romantic wedding comedy stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Pushpinder Pandey who is unintentionally funny and desperate to get married. Whereas, Athiya essays the role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking to marry an NRI. The story is about how their life changes after they get married.

Also, trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's special episode with popular American host David Letterman was unveiled this week.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming sites, here are top trailers this week.

Bigil

Vijay released the trailer of his highly anticipated film Bigil and Bollywood celebrities reacted to the grand clip featuring the star in a double role. Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter that Bigil trailer was Chak De India on steroids. Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan also responded to the trailer on social media.

Motichoor Chaknachoor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor's trailer was released on Friday. Soon after its release, the trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media with people laughing their heart out.

George Reddy

The makers of the Telugu film George Reddy released its official trailer on Monday. George Reddy, directed by Jeevan Reddy, will raise your expectations on the film based on true incidents. The film is based on the life of George Reddy, a student leader who has left an unforgettable mark in the history of the Osmania University campus.

Shah Rukh Khan's special episode with David Letterman

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's special episode with popular American host David Letterman was unveiled. The show will be presented as a stand alone special on Netflix and combines two interests for which Letterman is renowned: in-depth conversations, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.

Charlie's Angels

A second trailer for the Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie's Angels reboot is here and its all things action. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as members of an inseparable sisterhood — "lady spies" who work to take down bad guys.

