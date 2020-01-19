Trailers This Week: Black Widow, Love Aaj Kal, Normal People, and More

Love Aaj Kal trailer took social media by storm. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan pairing created fan frenzy of sorts and the upcoming film has raised anticipation amid the audiences. Arushi Sharma in the new trailer also grabbed some attention for her natural performance. The film opens on Valentine's Day, a great occasion for release of a romance-drama film. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow makers dropped new footage. Black Widow special look sheds light on Agent Romanoff's family, spies and special agents around the world and the prime villain of the film, Taskmaster.

Also, Telugu actor Ravi Teja is all set to start 2020 with a bang. The southern star will be seen on the big screen in his latest movie Disco Raja. A teaser of the the film was released recently.

Check out the top five trending trailers of the week below:

Black Widow

Black Widow may have met her fate in Avengers: Endgame, but there's much more to the know about Natasha Romanoff. The Russian assassin is one of the most loved superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and with its stand-alone film, fresh details about the character will surface.

Love Aaj Kal

The makers of Love Aaj Kal released the first trailer of the film and the 3-minute long video had everything that you have seen in the original film by the same name, released in 2009. The film has Kartik Aaryan spreading his boyish charm while exploring relationship with Sara Ali Khan's character Zoe Chauhan.

Disco Raja teaser

In the teaser, Ravi Teja can be seen showcasing his trademark stylish moves. He eliminates his enemies while grooving to music. The trailer also shows the main villain Sethu, played by actor Bobby Simha, going on a killing spree.

Thalaivi

Friday marked the birth anniversary of late actor-politician MG Ramachandran (MGR) and on the occasion, the makers of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi unveiled the first look poster of Arvind Swami as MGR. Also a new teaser of the film was released.

Normal People teaser

It follows Marianne and Connell over several years, as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, both testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves. Normal People is Hulu’s new drama series based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

Check back next week for more movie trailer highlights.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.