Trailers This Week: Charlie's Angels Brings Spectacular Girl Power Fest, Shah Rukh Khan Win Hearts as Mufasa

The last week of June has been a treat for action lovers. While Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska took glam, guns and goons a notch higher with their girl-power-fest in Charlie's Angels, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba joined hands with stunning bikes and cars stunts in Fast & Furious' first stand-alone film, Hobbs and Shaw.

Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with his son Aaryan Khan to bring Disney's classic Lion King alive by voicing Mufasa in the Hindi version of the live-action adaptation. Also, with the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 tournament, the country is riding high on cricket fever. Resonating with the fandom associated with the sport, the trailer of Abhinay Deol's Doosra - India's Other Freedom Struggle dropped this week.

From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, take a look at the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise:

Charlie's Angels

With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, Charlie's Angels are back! In Elizabeth Banks' gallant vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and the investigative agency has expanded internationally. This time, teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys will be taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw

After stunning fans with eight films, the Fast & Furious franchise now offers its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. Hobbs & Shaw opens a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Doosra - India's Other Freedom

It was a moment of victory, pride, revenge and emotional freedom when the Indian cricket team clinched the NatWest trophy in 2002. And, director Abhinay Deo's sports drama Doosra - India's Other Freedom Struggle gives a sneak peek into how the moment changed an entire generation. It brings back the memories of the victory when Sourav Ganguly waived his T-shirt at the Lord's balcony following the win.

Lion King

Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh released his version of King Mufasa in the upcoming Hindi version of The Lion King. In the trailer, he teaches his son Simba, voiced by his own son Aryan, the meaning of being a "true king". Shah Rukh also gives advice to Simba about how a "true king" should think about what he can do for his people, and not what his people can do for him.

The Current War

After much wait, 101 Studios finally released an official trailer for the Martin Scorcese-produced thriller, The Current War. The film is about the famous battle of the bulb between two 19th century scientists, Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. The trailer shows Benedict Cumberbatch as Edison, Nicholas Hoult will be seen as Tesla, and Michael Shannon will portray George Westinghouse in the movie.

For fresh trailers and latest movie updates check back here next week.

