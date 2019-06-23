Trailers This Week: Danger Looms in Stranger Things 3, Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's Arjun Patiala Promises Laughter

The third season of Netflix's famous sci-fi-drama series, Stranger Things is just weeks away and to up the excitement, the show makers released its chilling, new trailer this week. While previous videos from the series had the people of Hawkins having a happy summer, the latest one gives us a sneak peek into the Upside Down.

On the Bollywood front, Diljith Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon have teamed up together for Arjun Patiala, a comic cop drama directed by Rohit Jugraj and written by Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Leyzell. Also, the teaser of Amala Paul’s upcoming movie Aadai created quite a buzz on social media among fans and received a positive response from the audience and critics.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, take a look at the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise:

Stranger Things 3

So far we know that the threat from the Upside Down still lingers on the town of Hawkins. While the previous clips from Stranger Things season 3 have shown us how's life after the Demogorgon attacked the city, but little did we know about the dangers. At the end of Season 2, Eleven did close the door but she, along with her group of friends, was unaware that the evil has escaped and is out in open.

Arjun Patiala

A cute policeman, a hot and melodramatic lead actress, and a famous sidekick, coupled with a number of villains and an item song make the premise of Arjun Patiala. While the trailer reveals little to nothing about the plot of the film, it teases "over-the-top emotions" and a mandatory special song featuring Sunny Leone.

Aadai

Hinting at a survival story of a girl, who fights back to reclaim the freedom snatched away from her, the Aadai teaser begins with a quote of philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, ‘Freedom is what you do with what is done to you’. The film stars Amala Paul in the leading role.

Killerman

In Killerman, a New York City money launderer named Moe Diamond (Liam Hemsworth) desperately searches for answers after waking up with no memory, millions in stolen cash and drugs, and an insane crew of dirty cops violently hunting him down. The film stars Liam Hemsworth in the lead role.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2. When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Mighty Eagle recruit Chuck’s sister Silver and team up with pigs Leonard, his assistant Courtney, and Techpig Garry to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.

For fresh trailers and latest movie updates check back here next week.

Follow @News18Movies for more