2-min read

Trailers This Week: Dark Phoenix Struggles With Powers, Hobbs & Shaw Return for a Standalone

Fast and Furious returns with its first standalone film Hobbs & Shaw, Arjun Kapoor's impresses as a daunting officer.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
This week was a treat in terms of coming back to the good old things. After much wait and hullabaloo, the Fast & Furious franchise dropped the trailer of its first stand-alone film Hobbs & Shaw. Meanwhile, HBO released the teaser for the second season of its 2017 hit show Big Little Lies on the same day it premiered Game of Thrones’ much-awaited final season.

On the Bollywood front, after many teases, the makers of India's Most Wanted released a short teaser for the suspense-thriller, with Arjun Kapoor headlining the daunting role of an officer of the law.

Here are the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise:

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa. After eight films the Fast & Furious franchise is all set to feature its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.



India's Most Wanted 

Inspired by true events, India's Most Wanted follows the story of five men, who seek to capture a deadly extremist. Arjun as agent Prabhat Kapoor appears, with his team of misfits, boldly claiming that he will capture the perpetrator, without professional weaponry. Will India's unlikely heroes capture India's most wanted criminal is what the rest of the story will aim to unfold.



Big Little Lies Season 2

Based on Liane Moriarty's novel Big Little Lies, the miniseries, which deals with several complicated themes, including date rape, domestic violence, adultery and right parenting, was an instant hit with the audience when it first aired on February 2017. Taking a lead, with more big little lies and new-found friendships Big Little Lies’ second season will feature Meryl Streep, with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern reprising their roles.



When They See Us

Based on a true story that gripped the country, When They See Us will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of colour, labelled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem -- Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise.



Dark Phoenix

After a freak accident in the outer space during a rescue mission, Jean Grey—played by Sophie Turner, who you know best as Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones—come to terms with her new-found powers. Grey returns home, realising that she’s been greatly transformed and now has powers that she’ll have to learn to control and put to good use. While the X Men try to save her and help her contain her tremendous powers, Magneto, who considers her as a threat, wants to kill her.



