Trailers This Week: Extraction, Bamfaad, The Half of It, and More

With theatrical movie business affected by the coronavirus pandemic, OTT platforms have taken lead in releasing new trailers, like Zee5's film Bamfaad, Netflix films The Half of It and Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction.

Check out top five trending trailers of this week below:

The Half of It

Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely friendship gets complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl.

Extraction

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

Bamfaad

A passionate love story set in Allahabad between Naate and Neelam who meet accidentally and fall in love. They make brave choices and go through a path of love and loss to be with each other.

This is Stand-up

Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx, Jim Norton and more discuss everything from life on the road to finding their voice in this revealing documentary about stand-up comedy.

The Trip to Greece

When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in The Trip to Greece. On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life.

