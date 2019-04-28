Take the pledge to vote

Trailers This Week: Fans elated with Salman Khan's Bharat, Chris Hemsworth is New MIB Agent

In the midst of all the clamour around Marvel's 22nd film, 'Avengers: Endgame', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and Chris Hemsworth-Tessa Thompson starrer 'Men in Black International' succeeded to draw enough attention towards their trailers.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

April 28, 2019
Avengers: Endgame hovered the week like a hurricane and everybody seemed to be nervously rejoicing over the culmination of phase three of Marvel Cinematic Universe. But in the midst of all the clamour around Marvel's 22nd film, Salman Khan's Bharat succeeded to draw enough attention towards its trailer.

Also, the last week of April marked an outburst of nostalgia marking the return of fantasy creatures from our childhood from- Pokémon, Men in Black and the King of the Monsters, Godzilla.

From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, check out the latest must-see trailers released this week:

Bharat

Salman Khan is back to rule the hearts of cinegoers with yet another period drama,Bharat. In the three-minute-long trailer, we see Salman's different shades -- from fighting off pirates as a navy officer to saving his co-workers from dust storms and blasts and finally volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border.



Men in Black International

After completing the battle with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return to save the world from a looming alien threat in Men in Black International. The trailer is cut to upbeat music, and even though it seems to deliver all the action, it feels a little stretched. However, both Tessa and Chris look slick in their looks and goofy in their attempt to rescue the world from a major alien crisis, using some crazy, blowing-up-the-world-kind weapons.



Murder Mystery

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are returning together eight years after their hit comedy Just Go with It to star in Murder Mystery. The Netflix film promises to be a fun-filled ride into the lives of an NYC cop (Sandler) and his wife of 15 years, played by Aniston.



Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters

Warner Bros. released the final trailer of Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters, a sequel to 2014 hit Godzilla. Coupled with a group of scientists, government agents and magnificent creatures, the trailer is a visual treat. The two-and-a-half- minute long video sets the tone for a major showdown between warring beasts, where humans are a mere pushover and helpless witnesses.



Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Brewing nostalgia, the latest video of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, brings back the focus on its major Pokémon-- Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff and Psyduck, among others in beautiful locations, with a poignant 'dad hug' conversation. Backed by the background score of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World, viewers are once again taken on a tour around the colourful Ryme City where Pokémon and humans live in harmony.



Also Watch

