1-MIN READ

Trailers This Week: Four More Shots Please 2, Panchayat, Westworld 3, and More

April 5

April 5

While 'Westworld' and 'Four More Shots Please' continue from previous seasons, 'Panchayat' debuted its emotionally charged trailer this week.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
Latest Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat and Four More Shots Please 2 saw their respective trailer reveal earlier this week.

In Hollywood, hit sci-fi series Westworld returns and a promo video for its upcoming third season was unveiled. Also, zombie apocalypse feature Peninsula promises intense action and drama and the short trailer clip is just a hint of what mayhem is to come.

Check out the top five trending trailers this week.

Four More Shorts Please

Umang, Anjana, Damini and Siddhi- four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want.

Westworld 3

Follow the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in this dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe and Scott Mescudi join Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more for the upcoming third season, which will explore questions about the nature of our reality, free will and what makes us human.

Panchayat

Panchayat is a comedy-drama, which captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar), who for lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.

Selah and The Spades


In the closed world of an elite Pennsylvania boarding school, Haldwell, the student body is run by five factions. Seventeen-year-old Selah Summers (Lovie Simone) runs the most dominant group, the Spades, with unshakable poise, as they cater to the most classic of vices and supply students with coveted, illegal alcohol and pills.

Peninsula

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world.

Check back next week for more trending trailers covering international cinema.

