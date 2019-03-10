Trailers This Week: Game of Thrones Gets Darker, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota Promises a Refreshing Tale

The finale season of Game of Thrones is upon us. While George R R Martin and Jane Goldman prepare for a spin off of the same, starring Naomi Watts as one of the leads, we painstakingly prepare to bid farewell to our favourite characters, live or die. GOT's S8 trailer was released this week and as is the case with any prior footage or teasers or posters in relation, it managed to get the guessing game going for it and for good.Also, fresh trailer of DC's kid-turned-superhero Shazam! was dropped, which will lead up to its April 5 release. Matunga's own crazy-cool action duo of Surya (Abhimanyu Dassani) and Supri (Radhika Madan) are all set for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, releasing March 15, with a new action-packed official trailer.Junglee and RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) also saw their official trailers. Both promise to be revenge-fuelled action drama films, where the hero (Vidyut Jammwal) in Junglee is driven by his love for majestic animals, the one (John Abraham) in RAW by love for motherland.Check out our weekly listicle for the best trailers released this week:The two-minutes-long trailer gave the fans more questions than answers about the finale season. All major characters are revealed in it but details as to what might happen is carefully kept under the wraps. Only thing certain is that the winter is finally here, riding morosely with the white walkers.If audiences are still not aware of the new superhero in town - Shazam - the beats of Eminem's famous song My Name Is, to which the new trailer of the upcoming DC Universe's film is set to, will help as a gentle reminder of the fact that the kid-turned-superhero is coming into his own and is indeed here to stay. Directed by David F Sandberg, Shazam! is the origin story of the superhero played by Zachary Levi.Check out the theatrical trailer of Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, which is sure to leave you wanting more. Unlike other Indian superhero films like RA One and Krrish, this one is offbeat and funny, while it still holds on to the painful punches, cartwheel kicks and the agony behind it all, at least if we go by the trailer here. It's refreshing and hilarious, exactly what the film also promises to be.Chuck Russell’s new film Junglee has Vidyut Jammwal fighting the poachers in true Bollywood style. In Jammwal, the film has a dynamic action hero at the helm of affairs and he is not ready to let go this chance of flaunting his terrific combat skills while he fights off the bad guys and save some majestic beasts.Written and directed by Robbie Grewal and based on true events, RAW follows the journey of an Indian secret agent, played by John Abraham, during the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. It was the subcontinent's most decisive battle, in which the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army and is popularly remembered as the time when the intelligence agencies played a crucial part in India's calculated and clinical victory over Pakistan (cue Raazi).