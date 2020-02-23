Trailers This Week: Guilty, Kaamyaab, Mentalhood, 99 Songs, and More

Upcoming Bollywood releases like Kiara Advani's Netflix film Guilty and Shah Rukh Khan backed story of a character actor in Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal- starrer Kaamyaab and others saw their respective trailer launch this week, raising anticipation before their theatrical release.

Also, Karisma Kapoor is making her digital debut with ALT Balaji show Mentalhood as she unveiled the teaser of the new web series. Karisma's Mentalhood trailer releases on Monday and episodes stream from March 11.

Covering Bollywood and streaming sites, below are top five trending trailers of the week.

Guilty

Netflix's new film, Guilty, which will be released on March 6, will see a mystery based on a sexual harassment complaint. The film stars Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Taher Shabbir and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.

Kaamyaab

Kaamyaab is directed by Hardik Mehta and the film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles. Talking about the film's subject, Sanjay shared, "The film is about a character actor's life. It showcases what happens with their lives when they complete a lot of films. This film is a tribute to the character artists of hindi cinema."

Trance

The star real-life couple - Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim - will be seen sharing screen space for the first time after they tied the knot, in the Malayalam film Trance.

Last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s 2014 movie Dangerous Ishq, Karisma Kapoor will be seen making her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Mentalhood.

99 Songs

99 Songs is AR Rahman's first project as a writer and film producer. It showcases the love story and journey of a musician.

