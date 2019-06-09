Trailers This Week: Hrithik Roshan Shines in Super 30, Simba is Back in The Lion King

After much delays and controversies, the first trailer of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30 dropped earlier this week. The makers of Super 30 were probably waiting for director Vikas Bahl’s name to be cleared in the alleged MeToo case because he has been given due credit in the trailer. Based on the life of Patna-based Mathematician, it takes up issues of the class divide in the society, nepotism and discrimination.

Also, the trailer of southern superstar Dhanush, from his debut Hollywood project titled The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir released this week and got all his fans excited. Besides, director Jon Favreau gave a roaring sneak-peak of his all-new The Lion King.

From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you shouldn't miss.

Super 30

With tanned skin, rugged attire and dilapidated accent, Hrithik Roshan stepped into the shoes of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based Mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and trained them for IIT entrance exams. The film chronicles the trials and tribulations of Anand's life and the challenges he faced in order to set up his ‘Super 30’ institute.

Ford Vs Ferrari

Academy Award winners Christian Bale and Matt Damon have come together for a film for the first time for Ford Vs Ferrari and we have to admit they are killing it with their chemistry. The story follows the dream of a car company, Ford Motors in this case, to become the face of car racing by challenging the hegemony of the biggest car company on Earth, that is, Ferrari Motors. Damon stars as the visionary car designer Carroll Shelby-- man working for Henry Ford II, played by Tracy Letts, the owner of Ford Motors. The most striking part of the trailer are the dialogues that are being exchanged by the characters.

The Lion King Sneak Peek

After a long wait, we are finally watching our beloved Simba growing in Director Jon Favreau’s all-new The Lion King. Simba journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. We know Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny, but not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has his own plans. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Also, Timon and Pumbaa are back.

The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir

Dhanush is all set to make his first Hollywood appearance with The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir with his co-star, Berenice Bejo. The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Cupboard is a comedy adventure tale based on Romain Puertolas's bestselling debut novel with the same name. A relatively fun trailer follow his journey from Mumbai to Paris where he falls in love with a woman and accidentally gets deported along with a band of African refugees to the far corners of Europe against his will.

Jessica Jones Season 3 (Netflix)

The first trailer of Marvel superhero series Jessica Jones season 3 has dropped and it is freaky, to say the least! The season appears to be a murder mystery. Reportedly, in the final season, Jessica Jones will have to repair the broken relationship with her friend Trish (Rachael Taylor) to take down a highly intelligent psychopath who crosses their paths. The show will premiere on Netflix on June 14.

For fresh trailers and latest movie updates check back here next week.