Trailers This Week: Hunters, A Quiet Place 2, Dolittle, and More

Hollywood is gearing up for new releases on streaming services and theatres and fresh titles saw their respective trailer reveals this week.

The first full-length trailer of A Quiet Place Part II was released. The film follows the Abbott family played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe respectively and their struggles for survival in a world infested with aliens.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the conspiracy thriller Hunters, produced by the award-winning Jordan Peele, was also released on Friday night and has been garnering quite a buzz. The series follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York.

Below are all the major film trailers of the week.

Hunters

Hollywood icon Al Pacino turns into a Nazi hunter in his web series debut, 'Hunters'. The highly anticipated series will see him go on a murderous rampage. The series will go live on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

A Quiet Place Part II

Director John Krasinski shared the trailer of the sequel film on his social media handle. A Quiet Place Part II follows the story of struggle of a family for survival in a world filled with aliens.

Gretel and Hansel

American dark fantasy horror film Gretela and Hansel is based on the German folklore tale Hansel and Gretel by the Brothers Grimm. The new film is directed by Oz Perkins. It arrives on January 31.

Dracula final trailer

From the makers of Sherlock, Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this brand-new series inspired by Bram Stoker's classic novel. Dracula is streaming on Netflix now.

Dolittle new trailer

Robert Downey Jr electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle.

