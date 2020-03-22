Trailers This Week: Inheritance, Billions 5, Upload, Nailed It 4 and More

Owing to the Covid-19 scare many international and Bollywood films have delayed production and a few of the highly anticipated projects have stayed away from any promotional activity during these times. However, a few streaming sites unveiled the trailers of their upcoming shows--including Billions and Nailed It, with Simon Pegg's thriller Inheritance also debuting its promo clip.

Billions Season 5

In season five of Showtime series Billions, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim.

Nailed It

Nailed It! is back with a whole new season of celebrating failure. Nailed It season 4 launches on April 1 on Netflix.

Upload

In the near future, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan’s car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora’s VR world.

Inheritance

The patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Run

The half-hour comedy series Run follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years previously.

