Trailers This Week: IT's Evil Pennywise Clown Scares, Where'd You Go, Bernadette Pleasantly Tickles

Dayummmmm Balaji’s biggest youth mass franchise is back and will be on air this year. Welcome Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. I am sure you guys will add a punch to this Horror Sequel. Ragini is back #raginimms2 @altbalaji #ALTBalajiOriginal pic.twitter.com/rkwkgGW3oE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 10, 2019

There was much on offer from Hollywood this week, trailer-wise. From Richard Linklater's latest inspiring comedy Where'd You Go, Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett, to the evil Pennywise clown returning to Derry to haunt the Losers Club, West had a lot on display.In Bollywood, Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS franchise is returning to the digital platform ALT Balaji with Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. After the success of the first Ragini MMS film, Kapoor had released several sequels to the movie, which are in the genre of erotic-thriller. Season 2 is a call back to the same theme, with new cast.Let's take a look at some of the trailers that debuted online this week.Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett plays a runaway architect in Richard Linklater's latest offering. The trailer has trademark style of the filmmaker, featuring dominantly exterior locations and mid-to-long shots, incorporating mise-en-scene. This time, Linklater is travelling to Antarctica with his muse, forcing us to join in the adventure.Chilling, crazy and creepy are the words that come to mind after watching the first teaser trailer of the second installment of the horror franchise IT. Chapter 2 follows the story of Derry's Losers Club as they return to the quint town to face the Pennywise clown.Chasing Happiness, a documentary on popular boy band Jonas Brothers, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by John Lloyd Taylor, the film promises to give its viewers an up close and personal look into the lives of the Jonas Brothers after almost six years of their group hiatus. It is said to have featured never-seen-before footage, starting with their early days growing up in New Jersey in a family that was struggling to make their ends meet, to the time when the band became a popular name in the industry.Moms of Monterey are back for Big Little Lies Season 2. Meryl Streep is coming to town to address the death of her son Perry. Season 2 continues the story that concluded in Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel.The teaser video of Ragini MMS Returns 2 begins with a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao, followed by few quick cuts of Sunny Leone and Dilnaz Irani, from previous films. It then goes on to show Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, who will feature in the latest season, in some steamy hot scenes.Check back next week for your weekly dose of movie trailers.