Trailers This Week: Judgemental Hai Kya Thrills With Crazy Mystery, Jumanji Hits Next Level
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, take a look at the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.
While Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra's Jabriya Jodi promises to tickle a funny bone, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring an intriguing drama based on the Nanavati murder case with Angad Bedi and Manav Kaul in the lead.
The much-talked about trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajukmmar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya also dropped this week. The dice board game of Jumanji has been upgraded and Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and their gang members have levelled up the fictional world in the trailer of The Next Level.
Jabariya Jodi
After cooking up romance in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have reunited for yet another rom-com titled Jabariya Jodi. Set in Bihar, the story follows the life of Sidharth's character, who runs a groom kidnapping business, but aims to be a politician someday. However, his grand plans are foiled when Parineeti's character gets close to him and his dream to become a politician goes for a toss.
Jumanji: The Next Level
The trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level, a sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the fourth installment of the Jumanji franchise dropped this week amidst much anticipation. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas among others are reprising their roles from the previous film. Whereas, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito have joined in as new entrants.
Judgemental Hai Kya
After undergoing rigorous scrutiny of experts from mental health community over the film's controversial title, Judgementall Hai Kya saw its trailer release on July 3. The story follows Kangnaa and Rajkummar's characters whose life get intertwined in a mystery, each trying to prove their innocence in a crime. Both also have to prove the other guilty and the twist grips you in that. As the tag line suggests, it's really a 'trust no one situation' in Judgementall Hai Kya.
The Verdict
ALT Balaji's The Verdict narrates the story of the Nanavati murder case, considered one of the India's biggest and high profile court cases. In the show, Angad Bedi will be seen portraying the role of real-life character Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala, who presented the defence on the famous KM Nanavati vs the State of Maharashtra case. Sumeet Vyas will be seen playing the role of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, while Manav Kaul plays the role of KM Nanavati and Elli Avram plays his wife.
Spies in Disguise
Tom Holland and Will Smith starrer animation comedy Spies in Disguise is all set to arrive in cinemas in December and the trailer of the same was released by Walt Disney Studios earlier this week. Based on the 2009 short film by the name Pigeons: Impossible, Smith's character Lance Sterling is a super spy, always dressed in an elegant suit. Holland is an amateur scientist Walter Beckett, who has discovered a magic potion that can make people disappear. In a confusion that follows, Sterling consumes the potion and turns into a pigeon, with Beckett being able to do nothing in the matter.
For fresh trailers and latest movie updates check back here next week.
