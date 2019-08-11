Trailers This Week: Kangana Ranaut, Prabhas Take on the Bad Guys in Dhaakad and Saaho

While the trailer reveal of the much-anticipated action film Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, was the talking point this week, Kangana Ranaut also took on the bad guys in the first teaser clip of her forthcoming action flick Dhaakad. The teaser of Dhaakad ends with Kangana tasting blood and it became quite the subject of discussion in the film world. Kangana insists that Dhaakad is going to be one-of-a-kind action film, featuring a female lead.

Other trailers that caught the fancy of the cine-going audiences were Nitesh Tiwari's Chhicchore and Sunny Deol's son Karan's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' teaser clip. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming sites, here are the major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.

Saaho

Prabhas gets his swag game on in this multi-lingual actioner which promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience to watch on the big screen. The trailer has the leading lady Shraddha Kapoor share some tense as well as some romantic moments with Prabhas, who plays an undercover cop.

Dhaakad teaser

With fire, blood and raining bullets, the teaser has Kangana in a combat mode. Slated for a Diwali 2020 release, Dhaakad appears a high-octane action drama.

Mission Mangal

A week ahead of the film’s official release, a new trailer of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Mission Mangal was unveiled by the makers. Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's first movie as part of his recently signed three-film deal with Fox Star Studios. The story is written by R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Saketh Kondiparthi and Sajid-Farhad and the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser

The much anticipated teaser to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, featuring Sunny Deol's son Karan, was unveiled on YouTube by Zee Studios. The film, which also features Sahher Bambba in the lead, marks another directorial venture of Sunny after films such as Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again and is all set to release on September 20, alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman's The Zoya Factor and Sushant Singh Rajut and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore.

Chhichhore

A story based on a close group of friends in IIT who go through all ups and downs together. The trailer will make you feel nostalgic on so many levels. Its dialogues and comic timing are on-point and it does tickle some funny bones.

