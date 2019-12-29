Trailers This Week: Kangana Ranaut Takes Panga with Rajkummar Rao's Shimla Mirch

The last week of 2019 has had trailers in varied genes. While Bollywood served Kangana Ranaut as inspirational sportswoman in Panga, there was also Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini's comedy of errors Shimla Mirchi.

Hollywood, on the other hand, had released the second trailer of Guy Ritchie's action comedy film, The Gentleman and Kristen Stewart starrer mystery drama Underwater.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, take a look at this week's major movie highlight trailer wise:

Panga

Rooted in the subculture of societal facts, Panga is an emotional roller coaster tale of a middle-class Indian woman. Kangana Ranaut, as a forgotten kabaddi world champion who catalyses an inner desire to give a new meaning to her existing role as a wife and mother and takes an ingenious decision to come back to the sport despite the challenges of age stereotypes and a new generation complexities which creates an upheaval in her life as she is torn between family responsibility and love for the sport.

Shimla Mirch

The trailer of Ramesh Sippy's new release Shimla Mirchi featuring Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini was released this week. The film is a romantic comedy of errors, which also breaks down many stereotypes. The story set in Shimla features Rajkumar as Avi, Rakul Preet Singh as Naina and Hema Malini plays latter's depressed mom.

Jamtara (Netflix)

Directed by Soumendra Padhi and inspired by true incidents, "Jamtara" tells the story of young, ambitious and volatile people. Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. The village gets into the spotlight when a news report about the scam surfaces, making everyone want to be part of the game.

Jamtara, premieres on January 10th on Netflix.

The Gentlemen

From writer-director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen a star-studded action comedy. The film follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him, featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

Underwater

Underwater is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Directed by William Eubank, UNDERWATER stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr.

For more updates catch this space next week.

