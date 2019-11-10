Trailers This Week: Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh Creates Frenzy, Panipat Revisits Maratha History

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer was released this week and it quickly became a talking point. While the trailer was liked by the audience in general, it was called out for its insensitive remark on marital rape.

Whereas, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt turned a few pages of history as they play Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau and his rival Ahmad Shah Abdali, respectively, for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

Also, Vanessa Hudgens is back in a Netflix comedy film, The Knight Before Christmas.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming sites, here are top movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

The romantic comedy film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, is a modern adaptation of the 1978 film of the same name and it features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles along with Aparshakti Khurrana in supporting role. The trailer has sparked a controversy as Aaryan's dialogue from it did not go down well with netizens. However, Kartik and Bhumi's portrayal of a small-town husband and wife and Ananya as the 'other woman' were liked by the audience in general.

Panipat

Set in 1761, the war epic entails the events that led to the Third Battle of Panipat. The film takes the audience to the time when the Maratha Empire had reached its zenith and their grip on the nation reigned supreme with no-one to challenge them until an invader set his eyes on the throne. That’s when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army, led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. Supporting the brave Maratha is his wife, Parvati Bai (Kriti Sanon).

Jumanji: The Next Level

With Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expected. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

The Invisible Man

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man -a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Moss as Cecilia Kass is trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist. With fortune, she escapes and disappears into hiding, aided by her inmates. Cecilia’s abusive ex, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune. Cecilia is suspicious about his death and thinks it's a hoax as a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves. Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. The Invisible Man will be in theaters in February next year.

The Knight Before Christmas

Vanessa Hudgens's Christmas comedy, which releases on November 21 on Netflix, chronicles the events after a sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season. He becomes friends with Brooke (Vanessa), a clever and kind science teacher who's been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world as he tries to find a way that will return him home. But Sir Cole and Brooke grow closer and so does their feelings for each other. Can their love overcome all the odds?

Check back next week for more trailer releases.

