Trailers This Week: Malang, Jawaani Jaaneman, Shikara, Brids Of Prey, and More

Anticipated Bollywood films Malang, Jawaani Jaaneman and Shikara saw their respective trailer reveal this week. Meanwhile, Hollywood production houses dropped new teaser clips of Birds Of Prey and X-Men spin-off movie The New Mutants, much to fans' delight.

While these trailers were appreciated for the content they offered, many fans also made memes on social media. In fact, Malang and Jawaani Jaaneman trailer memes went viral over the week. Meanwhile, lets take a look at the five top trending trailers of the week.

Malang

Malang, which has tagline Unleash the Madness, is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2010. It features Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles.

Jawaaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan is playing a carefree father to debutante Alaya F in the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, releasing January 31. The film will also bring the opportunity to see Saif and Tabu together on the big screen.

Shikara

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara showcases the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley back in 1990, when thousands of them were forced to flee their homes.

Birds Of Prey final trailer

The upcoming DC movie upholds a Deadpool-like demeanor as self-reflexive humour is used and the fourth wall is broken by the lead character Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie. Leading the pack, Harley’s story in Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is all set to open on February 7, 2020.

The New Mutants

The new trailer for the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants was released, over two years after the first trailer was out. The Josh Boone movie is a horror-take on the misfit superhero series.

Check back next week for hot and trending movie trailers.

