Trailers This Week: Mrs Serial Killer, Never Have I Ever, Summertime, and More

Netflix has released trailers of its upcoming teen shows like Summertime and Never Have I Ever. Apart from this, the streamer also unveiled the first look at its upcoming thriller film Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina and another title called Dangerous Lies featuring Riverdale fame actress Camila Mendes. With their teaser looks revealed, the shows and movies will be looked up to by fans in the coming time.

Check out the top five trending trailers this week.

Mrs Serial Killer

Starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina, Mrs Serial Killer is a story of a doctor who gets framed for a series of murders and his wife sets out committing a crime exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband’s innocence.

Summertime

One summer can change your life, whether you’re ready or not.

This is what happens to Summer, Ale, Dario, Edo end Sofia. Three months spent under the sun of the Adriatic Coast to make them break with the past, question their beliefs and let them discover who they really are.

Never Have I Ever

Buckle up for some steamy teen romance. Never Have I Ever streams April 27, only on Netflix.

Dangerous Lies

When a wealthy elderly man dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, she's drawn into a web of deception and murder. If she's going to survive, she'll have to question everyone's motives — even the people she loves.