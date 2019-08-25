The much anticipated news of a Breaking Bad film was finally confirmed when the series creator and director Vince Gilligan and Netflix dropped the teaser clip of El Camino. Featuring an older character from the series, Charles Baker aka Skinny Pete, the film sets the tone for Aaron Paul's Jeese Pinkman, who will reprise his role in the film that releases on October 11, 2019.

In India Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 also saw its teaser promo. In the short clip, Salman hints at a new format and reveals more hints for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Netflix also revealed the trailer of spy series Bard of Blood featuring Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and digital here are the major movie highlights of the week trailer wise.

El Camino

Netflix unveiled the first look at the upcoming 'Breaking Bad' film El Camino. The title is a subtle reference to Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) as he made his final escape from captivity in the series in an El Camino car.

Bard of Blood

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Bard of Blood is based on a book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi in 2015. The series will be spread over seven episodes and will release on September 27, 2019.

Chhichhore Dosti Special Trailer

Ever since its first announcement, Chhichhore has promised to focus on bringing back fond memories. The comedy-drama film is not just about a group of college friends but even tells the story of friends who are still connected and there for each other years after their college days.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also marks Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Telugu industry. Big B will be seen playing the role of Gosaayi Venkanna, guru of Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film. The teaser promises a film as ambitious as Baahubali in terms of its scale.

Bigg Boss 13 Promo

Salman Khan is back as a station master, who will guide the train full of passengers going inside the Bigg Boss 13 house soon enough. The channel released a promo clip to out in the word for the upcoming season, with Salman as the celebrity host.

