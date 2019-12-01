Trailers This Week: Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin Shape-shift in Naagin 4, Netflix Tickles with Astronomy Club

Show producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share a new promo of Naagin 4 featuring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria. The show will go on air in December 2019.

Mouni Roy was propelled into superstardom and Naagin 4 started her Bollywood career. Same was the fate of Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, and Anita Hassanandani who saw a massive success after featuring on the second and third seasons of the show.

On the Hollywood front, Disney animation film lovers got another glimpse into the world of their forthcoming release Onward. The countdown to a happy 2020 has already begun as Onward releases soon.

From Kenya Barris (the creator of Black-ish) comes a hilarious new sketch comedy show centered around the Black experience. Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show drops December 6th, only on Netflix.

Check out this week's highlights in trailers:

Naagin 4

For Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria have been roped in and the new promo of the show has already created a huge buzz on the internet.

Onward

Featuring the voice cast of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, Pixar Animation's Onward follows two elf brothers who are out an adventure to discover if magic still exists. Written and directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward releases on 6 March, 2020.

Star Wars New TV Spot

The new Star Wars movie, Rise of The Skywalker is around the corner. New clips featuring the lead cast of Mark Hamill, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley seems thrilling and fun time at the movies. The franchise film is expected to gather huge profits in the global market.

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

Netflix is engaging audiences with an off- beat comedy show from the the creator of Black-ish. The show’s sketches will explore an array of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the Black experience.

Three Christs

Featuring Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage and Walton Goggins and based on a remarkable true story, Three Christs is a fascinating and moving look at one man’s journey into the deepest mysteries of the human mind. The film releases on January 10.

Check back next week for more fresh and trending movie trailers and film updates.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.