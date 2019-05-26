English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trailers This Week: Nostalgia Brews with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Abhay Deol Impresses in Jungle Cry
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are the major highlights of the week, trailer wise.
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are the major highlights of the week, trailer wise.
From sports drama to thriller, this week has been a treat with trailers releasing from varied genre. Quentin Tarantino returned to the Cannes Film Festival to present his latest film--Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, featuring all the guts, guns and glory one expects from a Tarantino film.
Likewise, the trailer of Jungle Cry, a sports biopic based on rugby coach Rudraksh Jena, starring Abhay Deol in the lead, was released at Cannes Film Festival.
On the OTT front, Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy are all set to impress the audiences with Sudhir Mishra's directorial, Hostages, premiering on Hotstar.
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are the major highlights of the week, trailer wise:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The film is set in 1969, the height of Hollywood drama and degradation. DiCaprio plays an actor on-screen, Rick Dalton. Pitt plays Dalton's stunt double Cliff Booth, an attractive and confident man, whose role is limited to stints behind the screen. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will hark back to one of the town's most infamous murders, that of the rising starlet and famed director Roman Polanski's wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of a cult, led by Charles Manson. The trailer shows us a few glimpses of the murderers, dressed in all-black attire and carrying knives.
Jungle Cry
Jungle Cry is inspired by the true story of the rugby team of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). Overcoming many challenges, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT University and KISS had sent 12 tribal boys under 13 years of age in KISS Rugby Team to participate in the World Cup in London. In the film, Abhay plays the role of Rudraksh who tells the story of tribal kids that learn the sport from scratch, and within four months, manage to win the junior World Cup in the UK in 2007.
Terminator Dark Fate
Terminator: Dark Fate trailer sees Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor, reprising her role from the 1984 original. The film had seen Hamilton as a college student whose life is turned upside down when she starts getting pursued by the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger). Amid the chaos, Cornor is back to save the world from a dangerous new class of Terminators and is seen helping Mackenzie Davis' Grace, part machine, part human android.
Hostages (Hotstar)
After the success of Criminal Justice, streaming giant, Hotstar is all set to release its new thriller web series, Hostages. The series is an official adaptation of CBS series of the same name. The series is a crime thriller revolving around the life of a surgeon Dr Mira Anand (Tisca Chopra) who is operating the chief minister. But, her family is kidnapped, and in exchange for the survival of her family, she has to kill the Chief Minister.
Stranger Things 3 (Netflix)
Leading up to the big release of its cherished sci-fi-horror original series, Netflix, the American streaming giant has dropped a small teaser clip from the upcoming season 3 of Stranger Things. The two-minute video primarily focuses on the newest addition to the obscurity of Hawkins, Billy (Dacre Montgomery). The clip builds up to the charisma he wields in the town, as he enters as the new and strict pool instructor and lifeguard at a local swimming front.
Check back next week for your weekly dose of movie trailers.
