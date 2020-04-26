MOVIES

Trailers This Week: Paatal Lok, Hundred, The Lovebirds, Hollywood, and More

Here's a look at the five most trending trailers of the week.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Anushka Sharma launched the teaser clip of Paatal Lok, her upcoming production for Amazon Prime Video. It features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading roles and releases on May 15.

Meanwhile, Netflix was also not far behind as it released the trailers of its upcoming projects Hollywood, Into The Night and The Lovebirds.

Check out these and more trending trailers of the week below.

Paatal Lok

Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

The Lovebirds

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Hollywood

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Hundred

What happens when a Mumbai cop and a terminal patient team up to catch baddies? Well, that’s what Hundred’s trailer explores, reports rollingstonesindia.com.

Into The Night

When the sun inexplicably starts killing everything and everyone in its path, a few ‘lucky’ passengers and crew of an overnight flight out of Brussels try to survive as they fly west - into the night.

Check back next week for more movie highlights, trailer wise.

