Trailers This Week: Prabhas in Saaho and Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai Make a Thunderous Entry

While the teaser of Prabhas' Saaho finally released this week, pegging the anticipation levels to another high, Ajith Kumar also impressed us with his intense play act in the trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai. Ajith's 59th film is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama Pink, which released in 2016 and had Tappsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Hollywood films like Frozen 2 and Doctor Sleep also saw their first look reveal. Covering films, web series and other media formats, here is a look at all the major film highlights of the week, trailer wise.

Saaho Teaser

The much awaited teaser of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho released this week. The one-minute-forty-second clip has 90% action scenes, promising that Prabhas fans, who are waiting with bated breath after watching him last in Baahubali: The Conclusion, won't be disappointed.

Nerkonda Paarvai

In Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith will portray the role of an aged lawyer, the part played by Amitabh in Pink. National award winning actress Vidya Balan is also making her Tamil debut with the courtroom drama. However, she does not appear in the two-minute-long trailer.

One thing peculiar about Nerkonda Paarvai trailer is that towards the end, Ajith is seen beating down a goon with a rod in style. This aspect of the lawyer's character was missing in Pink, where Amitabh returns to fight the women's case and does not take the law into his own hands.

Manmadhudu 2 Teaser

Teaser to southern superstar Nagarjuna's much-anticipated Manmadhudu 2 was revealed and the 75-second clip promises a lot of humour and romance to the sequel of the 2002 blockbuster Manmadhudu. In a complete changeover, Manmadhudu 2 shows Nagarjuna playing an aged bachelor who declares that he does not fall in love but "makes love."

Frozen 2

Disney released a full-length trailer of Frozen 2, sequel to 2013 animated hit Frozen. In the trailer release of Frozen 2, sisters Elsa and Anna were seen to be gearing up for new adventures as they head out on a journey to find answers about Elsa’s magical powers.

Doctor Sleep

Doctor Sleep, which stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran, will be released on November 8, 2019. A sequel to Stephen King’s 1977 novel The Shining, Doctor Sleep follows Dan Torrance (McGregor) whose attempt to live a peaceful life is disturbed when he meets a teenager named Abra.

