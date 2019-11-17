Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Trailers This Week: Rani Mukerji is Back with Mardaani 2, Mirzapur 2 Raises Anticipation

While 'Sonic The Hedgehog' returned with a new design, Amazon Prime Video released a sneak peek into the second season of 'Mirzapur'. Read below for details.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trailers This Week: Rani Mukerji is Back with Mardaani 2, Mirzapur 2 Raises Anticipation
Nov 17

Rani Mukerji's character in Mardaani, Shivani Shivaji Roy is back as the symbol of hope, power and authority in the sequel. The trailer of the film was released this week and Rani looks to set the record straight with the bad guys.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video also unveiled the first look of Mirzapur 2. A small clip was released on the first year anniversary of the drama show and seems to bring back the themes of revenge and killing in the second installment.

While we can't help but wait for these releases, here's a look at the top five trailers that were showcased this week.

Mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 trailer hits home with the horrifying details of rape and murder of young women, angry dialogues delivered by Rani Mukerji and the fact that the criminal is not even an adult.

Mirzapur 2 teaser

As Mirzapur season 2 premiere date is around the corner but before that, the makers and streaming platform Amazon Prime Video shared a special teaser for the upcoming season on social media. Considering that the drama series debuted its first season on this day one year ago, it seems like the ideal way to mark the special occasion for cast, crew and fans.

The Body

The Body, starring Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi, follows the mysterious disappearance of a dead body from a morgue.

6 Underground

Featuring Ryan Reynolds, the two minute trailer puts you on the edge with car chases and slick action-editing style. set in Italy and directed by Michael Bay, 6 Underground releases on Netflix December 13.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Beloved video game character Sonic The Hedgehog is getting a cinematic treatment and a trailer featuring the newly designed Hedgehog runner was released on YouTube this week. There was massive protest against the former design of the character and the makers had to redo the portions with new CGI.

Read this space for more trailers next week.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram