Trailers This Week: Rani Mukerji is Back with Mardaani 2, Mirzapur 2 Raises Anticipation

Rani Mukerji's character in Mardaani, Shivani Shivaji Roy is back as the symbol of hope, power and authority in the sequel. The trailer of the film was released this week and Rani looks to set the record straight with the bad guys.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video also unveiled the first look of Mirzapur 2. A small clip was released on the first year anniversary of the drama show and seems to bring back the themes of revenge and killing in the second installment.

While we can't help but wait for these releases, here's a look at the top five trailers that were showcased this week.

Mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 trailer hits home with the horrifying details of rape and murder of young women, angry dialogues delivered by Rani Mukerji and the fact that the criminal is not even an adult.

Mirzapur 2 teaser

As Mirzapur season 2 premiere date is around the corner but before that, the makers and streaming platform Amazon Prime Video shared a special teaser for the upcoming season on social media. Considering that the drama series debuted its first season on this day one year ago, it seems like the ideal way to mark the special occasion for cast, crew and fans.

The Body

The Body, starring Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi, follows the mysterious disappearance of a dead body from a morgue.

6 Underground

Featuring Ryan Reynolds, the two minute trailer puts you on the edge with car chases and slick action-editing style. set in Italy and directed by Michael Bay, 6 Underground releases on Netflix December 13.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Beloved video game character Sonic The Hedgehog is getting a cinematic treatment and a trailer featuring the newly designed Hedgehog runner was released on YouTube this week. There was massive protest against the former design of the character and the makers had to redo the portions with new CGI.

