Trailers This Week: Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland Reunite for Dolittle, Anurag Kashyap Unveils India’s First Spaceship Sci-fi

Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron-Man from 2008 to 2019 in Marvel movies, has kicked off his post-Marvel career with the trailer of Dolittle, a film about a physician who can talk to animals. Joining him is his intern from the MCU, Tom Holland aka Spiderman.

On the Bollywood front, Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday unveiled India's first ever space sci-fi starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi.

As for streaming giants, Netflix is all set to bring glamour on to the OTT platform with the release of its much anticipated film Drive starring popular names from Bollywood like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming sites, take a look at major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.

Dolittle

The Dr Dolittle franchise starring Eddie Murphy has been revamped and this time, the film will see Robert Downey Jr embarking on an adventurous journey with his gang of animal friends. The trailer shows the actor in a never-seen-before avatar as a morose physician who gradually gains his courage on an adventure to find a cure for the queen.

Cargo

The teaser of Cargo, branded as 'India’s first-ever spaceship sci-fi film', starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi is out. The film is set on a spaceship called Pushpak 634A and Massey plays the demon Prahastha, who along with Tripathi's character, works for the Post Death Transition services. Cargo's teaser brings to memory the landmark Hollywood films like Interstellar and Gravity but seeks inspiration from Indian mythological tales as well as folklores.

Drive

Drive boasts of high octane car-action. It appears as if Sushant and Jacqueline's characters in the film come together to pull off a heist, but issues of trust linger on between them. Sushant features in a different avatar in Drive as he has never featured in an out-and-out action flick before.

Satellite Shankar

Starring Sooraj Pancholi and Meghna Akash, Satellite Shankar is based on the life of Indian soldiers. It's about the adventures of an Indian soldier who brings a nation together.

Marriage Story

From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, and starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta, Marriage Story is an incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Check back next week for new movie trailers and the latest film news.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.