Trailers This Week: Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan Sets the Mood Right for Birds of Prey

It was Bollywood meets Hollywood again as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a startling entry into the Disney Universe in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil Hindi trailer. The role is originally essayed by Angelina Jolie and Aishwarya will voice the Hollywood actresses' part in Hindi. Featuring Aishwarya, a small teaser for the same was unveiled on YouTube as Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil releases in India on October 18, 2019.

Meanwhile, DC's Birds of Prey trailer, featuring Margot Robbie as the mischievous criminal Harley Quinn, also debut online this week.

Also, actor Sunny Singh's next film Ujda Chaman, which deals with premature balding, saw its first trailer this week.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming services, here's a look at top five film trailers this week:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Hindi trailer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has lent her voice to the Hindi version of the Hollywood film Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. She has dubbed for the role of Maleficent, originally played Angelina Jolie. The film is the sequel of 2014 film Maleficent, where Angelina Jolie plays an evil fairy who puts a curse on a princess Aurora, based on the fairytale The Sleeping Beauty.

Laal Kaptaan Final trailer

Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, and Sonakshi Sinha will be releasing on October 19. The final trailer of the film was released by Eros Now and it only works on strengthening the character of Saif Ali Khan who continues to be one of the most interesting parts of the film.

Birds of Prey

The highly anticipated trailer of DC's Birds of Prey was unveiled on YouTube by Warner Bros Studios. Lead star Margot Robbie's role in the film was highly speculated and the trailer offers more than what fans were expecting. With Robbie in the lead as Harley Quinn, who made her first appearance in David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016), the film is all set to redefine the image of female anti-heroes on-screen.

Ujda Chaman

Sunny Singh, who was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has announced his next, Ujda Chaman, which deals with the same issue of premature balding.

Mamangam Hindi trailer

The first trailer for Mammootty's period action epic, Mamangam has been released in Hindi. The film chronicles the true story around the medieval festival of Mamangam. The film releases on November 21.

