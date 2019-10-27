Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Trailers This week: Salman Khan is Back with Dabangg 3, John Abraham-Anil Kapoor Promise Pagalpanti

From 'Pagalpanti' to 'Dabangg 3', Bollywood films continued to revel in the tried and tested masala-entertainer format. Check out other trailers that were unveiled this week below.

News18.com

October 27, 2019

October 27

Salman Khan's much awaited film Dabangg 3 finally saw its trailer reveal this week. Also released this week were the trailers of multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti and action thrillers Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai.

While Salman returns as the fearless policeman Chulbul Pandey in the third outing, Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 also promises thrice the action and entertainment. With Commando 3, Vidyut has gone international and film is shown to be based in London, UK.

Also, Pagalpanti promises to be another slapstick offering from director Anees Bazmee. The film features Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'cruz and Urvashi Rautela in pivotal roles.

Check out the new trailers that were revealed this week:

Pagalpanti

he movie trailer comes with a warning of not applying too much brain. While it is impossible to figure out the possible plot from the trailer, the three-minute long video is contains a number of hilarious punchlines.

Dabangg 3

The much awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Dabbang 3 was released on Wednesday. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film brings back Salman's titular character Chulbul Pandey, who is fiercer and bolder this time.

Commando 3

Vidyut Jamwal is back in action once again with the third installment of Commando. The first trailer of the film is out where Vidyut, a soldier, is on a mission to hunt down the villain, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Hotel Mumbai

Hotel Mumbai, starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer in key roles, is all set to hit the screens in India on November 29, 2019. Directed by Anthony Maras, the film has been lauded for sensitively depicting the true story of the indomitable human spirit that prevailed during the brutal 26/11 terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008.

Hero teaser

The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Hero was launched by Salman Khan on social media. The film is said to follow the story of a superhero who declares fight against the 'system'.

Check back next week for more trailer releases.

