2-min read

Trailers This Week: Salman Khan Teases Bigg Boss 13, Will Smith-Martin Lawrence Crack up in Bad Boys For Life

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming services, here are the trailers that created quite a buzz this week.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Trailers This Week: Salman Khan Teases Bigg Boss 13, Will Smith-Martin Lawrence Crack up in Bad Boys For Life
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming services, here are the trailers that created quite a buzz this week.
Movie buffs were treated with a mix of trailers ranging from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's action thriller Bad Boys for Life to debutante Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba's boy-meets-girl romance in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

On the OTT front, Manoj Bajpayee is bringing an edgy action-drama series wrapped in satirical humour with Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man. Whereas, south cine lovers saw the release of Suriya starrer Kaappaan's trailer this week. Also, Salman Khan is back with the 13th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming services, here are the trailers that created quite a buzz this week.

Bad Boys for Life

After a 16-year hiatus, the renegade cops are back. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence show that they are indeed 'Bad Boys For Life'. The trailer captures the lead pair in high-intensity stunts, firing guns and at the same time cracking you up with their one-liners. The third installment of Bad Boys is set in Miami. Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) has become an inspector and his partner Mike Lowrey is apparently struggling to find himself amid a midlife crisis.

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss will be back soon with season 13 and its promos are creating quite a buzz among the audience. While the first promo saw Khan as a station master, the second one had Karan Wahi and Surbhi Jyoti in the setting of a gym. Now, in the latest promo, the actor is seen standing inside an hourglass talking about the smooth and rough journey of the contestants as the time runs out.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

A boy and a girl undergo an adventurous trip in the mountains. The girl hates him for making her endure extreme tasks while on the trip, but eventually gives her heart to him. The two seem to fall in love among snowcapped mountains and clear streams. But the bliss doesn't last long. As the trip ends, reality strikes and the couple struggle to stay together. That seems to be the crux of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba.

The Family Man

The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee tells the story of a middle-class guy who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terror threats, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure and low paying job.

Kaappaan

In Kaappaan, South star Suriya will be seen essaying the role of a member of the Special Protection Group, who is tasked with the responsibility of protecting powerful personalities, including the Prime Minister. Going by the trailer, it appears that he goes above and beyond to deliver his sworn duty as a protector as he masks himself in different avatars ranging from a government official to a farmer and businessman among others.

Check back next week for movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.

