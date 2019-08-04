Trailers This Week: Sanjay Dutt Builds Political Drama in Prasthanam, The Irishman Traces Journey of Frank Sheeran

This week big names in both Bollywood and Hollywood collaborated to treat moviegoers. In Hollywood, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese's released the trailer of The Irishman, their ninth collaboration together. Bollywood saw coming together of Sanjay Dutt and Deva Katta for yet another remake of Telugu film Prasthanam.

Also, popular titles like Angry Birds and Sacred Games are making their comeback with their next instalments and their trailers created quite a buzz among the audience.

Covering films, TV and web, here are the major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.

Prasthanam

On Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, the teaser of the Hindi Prasthanam was released. The teaser showed Dutt in a menacing, powerful avatar, toting guns and leading a political party. With references to the Ramayan and Mahabharat, it hinted at an impending 'war for legacy'. It is Telugu remake of the same name and is helmed by Deva Katta. The ensemble cast features Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Amyra Dastur.

The Irishman

A biographical representation on the life of Frank Sheeran, an American labour union official, who was accused of having links to the Bufalino crime family, and claimed to have killed Teamster leader Jimmy Hoffa in 1975, sees Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese collaborating for the ninth time. The Irishman traces the journey of Sheeran, who reflects on the events that defined his career as a hitman.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Following the immense success of 2016's The Angry Birds Movie, makers are gearing up to turn the success into a franchise with the sequel. The Hindi trailer of the film dropped this week featuring the voices of comedian Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda, among others. With references of Uri: The Surgical Strike famous dialogue "How's the josh" and popular television shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer the trailer did tickle some funny bones.

Sacred Games 2

In Sacred Games season 1, the audience saw Ganesh Gaitonde as a fierce bad mouth gangster who was vulnerable only on certain occasions. But, in Sacred Games 2, the audience will see a new side of him. The show will delve deep into Gaitonde's life highlighting his past. The teaser sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde having a meaty and funny banter with Jojo (Suvreen Chawla) over a phone call. Going by the teaser, it appears that the two shared a bitter-sweet relationship. But, what happened between them that led Gaitonde to murder Jojo is a mystery to be solved in the new season.

Little Monsters

Little Monsters follows Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids’ show personality and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad).

Check back next week for more movie updates and fresh trailer releases.

