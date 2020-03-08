Trailers This Week: She, Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and More

Bollywood biggies Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar came together as the trailer of Sooryavanshi was unveiled. Loaded with dangerous stunts, Sooryavanshi has Akshay fighting terrorism. In his mission, he is backed by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Simmba and Singham, respectively as Katrina Kaif plays a part.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer gave a glimpse of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer. The two actors have earlier featured together in Ishaqzaade and Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks their on-screen paring for a third time.

Also, Netflix series She is available for streaming starting March 20. Check out the trailer below.

She

The crime drama is penned by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. A police constable is sent on an undercover mission to bust an underworld gang as she rises above her own expectations to find power in the most unexpected ways.

Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty cop universe is all set to introduce its new crop in town with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooyavanshi. It is the fourth installment in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

The trailer reveals that Sandeep (Parineeti Chopra), who is seeking Pinky’s (Arjun Kapoor) help to run, is a corporate executive who is being chased. Locked in together by stroke of luck or misfortune, both Sandeep and Pinky set out to escape the mess and find themselves sheltered.

Greyhound

In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a US destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of enemy boats.

Antebellum

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

