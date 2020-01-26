Trailers This Week: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, To All The Boys 2 Prep Audience for Valentine's Month

This week Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana made the loudest noise on social media. The actor stunned everybody with his hilarious and unapologetic portrayal of a homosexual man in the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film releases right after Valentine's week on February 21.

Meanwhile, Netflix is all set to bring back Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky on Valentine's Day with To All The Boys 2 P.S. I Still Love You, a sequel to To All The Boys I Loved Before. Also, Television actress Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s directorial Hacked.

Check out the top five trending trailers of the week below:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

After dealing with social taboos around erectile dysfunction and premature balding, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another entertainer to smash homophobia this time. He plays a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in love with his neighbour played by Jitendra Kumar.

To All The Boys 2 P.S. I Still Love You

All set to drop right before Valentine's Day, the first trailer of To All The Boys 2 P.S. I Still Love You gives a sneak peek into the plotline of the second film. In the second film, a love triangle forms among Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and John Ambrose Mclaren (Jordan Fisher), one of Lara's pre-teen crushes who responds to her letter and decides to return to her life. What follows is a sort of competition between Peter and John, as Lara struggles to deal with her feelings for both.

Hacked

Hina Khan is making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s directorial Hacked. The film's logline reads: "You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything." It is about a 19-year-old hacker (Rohan Shah), who gets obsessed with a grown-up woman and confesses his love for her. When she denies, he hacks all her social media accounts and creates havoc in her life.

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Amazon Prime's Slate for 2020

Amazon Prime Video unveiled its upcoming content slate with 14 Indian Original titles – including a mix of new series and returning seasons of popular shows like Mirzapur and Family Man. The streaming platform has just released a preview video with glimpses from all the original shows they are going to launch in 2020, and it seems viewers will have something exciting to look forward to every month.

