Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Trailers This Week: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, To All The Boys 2 Prep Audience for Valentine's Month

February, the Vantine's month is going to have some unusual love stories. While Ayushmann Khurrana brings the story of a homosexual man trying to overcome the taboos, Lara Jean of To All the Boys 2 has fallen in love with two boys. To know more take a look at major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trailers This Week: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, To All The Boys 2 Prep Audience for Valentine's Month
February, the Vantine's month is going to have some unusual love stories. While Ayushmann Khurrana brings the story of a homosexual man trying to overcome the taboos, Lara Jean of To All the Boys 2 has fallen in love with two boys. To know more take a look at major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.

This week Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana made the loudest noise on social media. The actor stunned everybody with his hilarious and unapologetic portrayal of a homosexual man in the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film releases right after Valentine's week on February 21.

Meanwhile, Netflix is all set to bring back Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky on Valentine's Day with To All The Boys 2 P.S. I Still Love You, a sequel to To All The Boys I Loved Before. Also, Television actress Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s directorial Hacked.

Check out the top five trending trailers of the week below:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

After dealing with social taboos around erectile dysfunction and premature balding, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another entertainer to smash homophobia this time. He plays a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in love with his neighbour played by Jitendra Kumar.

To All The Boys 2 P.S. I Still Love You

All set to drop right before Valentine's Day, the first trailer of To All The Boys 2 P.S. I Still Love You gives a sneak peek into the plotline of the second film. In the second film, a love triangle forms among Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and John Ambrose Mclaren (Jordan Fisher), one of Lara's pre-teen crushes who responds to her letter and decides to return to her life. What follows is a sort of competition between Peter and John, as Lara struggles to deal with her feelings for both.

Hacked

Hina Khan is making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s directorial Hacked. The film's logline reads: "You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything." It is about a 19-year-old hacker (Rohan Shah), who gets obsessed with a grown-up woman and confesses his love for her. When she denies, he hacks all her social media accounts and creates havoc in her life.

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Amazon Prime's Slate for 2020

Amazon Prime Video unveiled its upcoming content slate with 14 Indian Original titles – including a mix of new series and returning seasons of popular shows like Mirzapur and Family Man. The streaming platform has just released a preview video with glimpses from all the original shows they are going to launch in 2020, and it seems viewers will have something exciting to look forward to every month.

Check back next week for more movie trailer highlights.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram