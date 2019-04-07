Trailers This Week: Special Look of Avengers Endgame, Game of Thrones Treats with 3 Teasers

April appears to be the month of wrapping up. From Game of Thrones' final season to Avengers: Endgame marking the conclusion of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s three phases, the month will witness the end of two epic sagas. And as a treat for the fans, trailers and teasers of the same were released this week.Apart from these, Karan Johar gave us a peek into the world of Kalank with an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers that released this week that you shouldn't miss.On Tuesday night, director Todd Phillips (The Hangover Trilogy) unveiled the first official poster of DC Comics' standalone film on Arthur Fleck, titled Joker. The trailer takes us into the disturbing childhood of Arthur, when he was a street clown, bullied and made fun of for trying his best just to bring "laughter and joy to the world."Dharma Productions released the official trailer of Kalank this week and it looks grand to say the least. Going by the trailer, it appears to be tragic love story woven around chief characters, Roop, Zafar, Dev and Satya.Debutant Karan Kapadia will make his first appearance in motion pictures alongside Sunny Deol in Blank. The trailer promises to be a thrilling journey into the life of anti-terrorism squad members, led by Deol, trying to save the city from a freak terror blast.HBO has dropped three new teasers for GoT in 24 hours. The first promo video, titled Together, shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) reunite. Another teaser, titled Survival, hints that Cersei Lannister might get murdered at the hands of Jaime Lannister. The third teaser, named Aftermath, appears to be from the much-discussed Battle of Winterfell, which is expected to happen in the upcoming final season.The special look teaser of Avengers: Endgame showed the Earth's mightiest heroes as they prepare for the final face-off with Thanos. The sequel sees Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the remaining band of heroes formulating a plan to take down the Mad Titan after he wiped out half the galaxy.