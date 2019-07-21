Trailers This Week: Tom Cruise Returns with Top Gun Sequel, Akshay Kumar Leads Mission Mangal

This week, Tom Cruise surprised his fans when he released the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick, the much-awaited sequel to his military action film Top Gun after a gap of 34 years.

Bollywood also treated its fans an action-packed trailer of War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, fighting in snow, fields and air. Also, Taylor Swift took a step forward to proclaim her love for cats as she draws out her claws in the recently released trailer of Cats.

From Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are top 5 trailers of the week that you shouldn't miss.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun roared back when Tom Cruise revealed the first trailer of the much-awaited sequel to his military action film. Top Gun: Maverick, which is due for release in June 2020, sees the return of Cruise’s fighter pilot avatar more than 30 years after the original movie. The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

War

Yash Raj Films has released the teaser of War, a film with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff going full throttle on each other. War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other. The action entertainer will see Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a ferocious showdown.

Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar has assembled his team of talented scientists to work for ISRO for a nearly impossible task. The film follows the story of a group of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries who have landed on Mars. But the team has all sorts of hindrances in establishing its space power. However, Kumar leads the team to reach supremacy at any cost.

Cats

The star-laden movie version of hit stage musical Cats released its first trailer this week. The film features Taylor Swift in her first film role, along with Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba and James Corden. The film uses the actors’ faces and covers their bodies in computer-generated fur as they sing and dance on a larger than life set.

Casa de Papel (Money Heist)

Hugely popular Spanish series Casa de Papel (Money Heist) is finally out with its season 3. This Spanish crime based thriller is the most-watched non-English language series on the Netflix. The series will pick up right after two years of Spanish mint robbery. As the first two parts of the series dealt with the heist and the fall-out of it, the upcoming season will witness the gang coming together to save Rio from the authorities.

For fresh trailers and latest movie updates check back here next week.