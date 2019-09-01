The world of movies saw trailer reveal of the some highly anticipated upcoming films, most prominent being Hollywood's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular anti-hero, and Terminator: Dark Fate, which sees franchise creator James Cameron returning to the fold as producer (creative). However, Dark Fate is being helmed by Deadpool director Tim Miller and promises insane action sequences, for which the franchise is popular.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, fans got a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's actioner War and Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman's The Zoya Factor, interesting thing being the tonality of the respective films--action for former and comedy-drama for the latter.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming services, here are the trailers that impressed us the most this week.

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix takes the stage as Gotham city's most notorious criminal Joker in the Todd Phillips directorial, set to open in theatres come October. The film will delve into the life of Arthur Fleck, who eventually turned out to be comic books' most iconic villain and Batman's arch rival.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Produced by James Cameron, Dark Fate film brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger as T-800 and Linda Hamilton as an older Sarah Connor. Sarah's son John will once again be played by Edward Furlong. Dark Fate is the sixth installment in the franchise, but it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The film ignores the events of the three films that have come since.

The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor revolves around Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam Kapoor, who turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian squad during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

War

The highly anticipated collaboration between action stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will come to fruition on October 2 with War. Apart from the two lead actors, the film stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady and Ashutosh Rana in a supporting role.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The ninth film in the original Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the current Star Wars trilogy. Disney first unveiled the special look of the film at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. And now, the same has been released on YouTube.

Check back next week for movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.

