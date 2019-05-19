Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
Trailers This Week: Witness the Passion of Kabir Singh and the Madness of Black Mirror Season 5
From debutants Meezaan Jafferi and Sharmin Segal's 'Malaal' to Taapsee Pannu's 'Game Over,' check out the major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.
Loading...
After a disappointing last week, with no major movie trailer coming out, Bollywood was back in action with a full fledged trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh and a new horror story in Taapsee Pannu's Game Over.

Meanwhile, Netflix surprised fans with a teaser clip of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror, which is returning to the streaming service in June. Fans will get to watch three new stories in this particular outing. Excited?

Scroll below to see the top trending movie trailers of this week:

Kabir Singh

The official Hindi remake of the 2017 super-hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has Shahid Kapoor in the titular role of an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.



Game Over

Taapsee Pannu is returning to the fold of suspense-thrillers with Game Over. The teaser trailer of Game Over gives an inkling that it is unlike any other film the audiences have come across recently. During the opening moments of the one-and-a-half minute clip, we see a reclusive and irritated Taapsee, who has conveniently shut herself off from the world and is growing increasingly scared of something inside her home.



Black Mirror Season 5

Charlie Brooker's popular Netflix Original series Black Mirror is back with another season to remind us, yet again, that technology is our biggest foe. The American streaming giant released a small teaser clip of the upcoming season, giving fans a glimpse into the dark, futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions.



Malaal

Debutants Meezaan Jafferi and Sharmin Segal are all set to present the audiences with their cute love-hate relationship in the upcoming romantic-drama Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. Malaal is set to hit theatres on June 28.



Game of Thrones

A small preview clip of Game of Thrones finale was also released this week. The penultimate episode, The Bells, set the tone for destruction and its aftermath will be witnessed in the finale, which is set to premiere in India on Monday, May 20. In the preview clip, the last shot gives us an over the shoulder shot of Daenerys looking down upon her raging army, and a burning city.



Check back next week for your weekly dose of trailers.

