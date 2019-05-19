English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM -- -- -- --
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH -- -- --
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH -- -- --
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH -- -- -- --
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
80Seats
BJP SP+BSP INC+ OTH -- -- -- --
-
48Seats
NDA UPA VBA OTH -- -- -- --
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH -- -- --
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT -- -- -- --
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Trailers This Week: Witness the Passion of Kabir Singh and the Madness of Black Mirror Season 5
From debutants Meezaan Jafferi and Sharmin Segal's 'Malaal' to Taapsee Pannu's 'Game Over,' check out the major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.
From debutants Meezaan Jafferi and Sharmin Segal's 'Malaal' to Taapsee Pannu's 'Game Over,' check out the major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.
Loading...
After a disappointing last week, with no major movie trailer coming out, Bollywood was back in action with a full fledged trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh and a new horror story in Taapsee Pannu's Game Over.
Meanwhile, Netflix surprised fans with a teaser clip of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror, which is returning to the streaming service in June. Fans will get to watch three new stories in this particular outing. Excited?
Scroll below to see the top trending movie trailers of this week:
Kabir Singh
The official Hindi remake of the 2017 super-hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has Shahid Kapoor in the titular role of an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.
Game Over
Taapsee Pannu is returning to the fold of suspense-thrillers with Game Over. The teaser trailer of Game Over gives an inkling that it is unlike any other film the audiences have come across recently. During the opening moments of the one-and-a-half minute clip, we see a reclusive and irritated Taapsee, who has conveniently shut herself off from the world and is growing increasingly scared of something inside her home.
Black Mirror Season 5
Charlie Brooker's popular Netflix Original series Black Mirror is back with another season to remind us, yet again, that technology is our biggest foe. The American streaming giant released a small teaser clip of the upcoming season, giving fans a glimpse into the dark, futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions.
Malaal
Debutants Meezaan Jafferi and Sharmin Segal are all set to present the audiences with their cute love-hate relationship in the upcoming romantic-drama Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. Malaal is set to hit theatres on June 28.
Game of Thrones
A small preview clip of Game of Thrones finale was also released this week. The penultimate episode, The Bells, set the tone for destruction and its aftermath will be witnessed in the finale, which is set to premiere in India on Monday, May 20. In the preview clip, the last shot gives us an over the shoulder shot of Daenerys looking down upon her raging army, and a burning city.
Check back next week for your weekly dose of trailers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Meanwhile, Netflix surprised fans with a teaser clip of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror, which is returning to the streaming service in June. Fans will get to watch three new stories in this particular outing. Excited?
Scroll below to see the top trending movie trailers of this week:
Kabir Singh
The official Hindi remake of the 2017 super-hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has Shahid Kapoor in the titular role of an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.
Game Over
Taapsee Pannu is returning to the fold of suspense-thrillers with Game Over. The teaser trailer of Game Over gives an inkling that it is unlike any other film the audiences have come across recently. During the opening moments of the one-and-a-half minute clip, we see a reclusive and irritated Taapsee, who has conveniently shut herself off from the world and is growing increasingly scared of something inside her home.
Black Mirror Season 5
Charlie Brooker's popular Netflix Original series Black Mirror is back with another season to remind us, yet again, that technology is our biggest foe. The American streaming giant released a small teaser clip of the upcoming season, giving fans a glimpse into the dark, futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions.
Malaal
Debutants Meezaan Jafferi and Sharmin Segal are all set to present the audiences with their cute love-hate relationship in the upcoming romantic-drama Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. Malaal is set to hit theatres on June 28.
Game of Thrones
A small preview clip of Game of Thrones finale was also released this week. The penultimate episode, The Bells, set the tone for destruction and its aftermath will be witnessed in the finale, which is set to premiere in India on Monday, May 20. In the preview clip, the last shot gives us an over the shoulder shot of Daenerys looking down upon her raging army, and a burning city.
Check back next week for your weekly dose of trailers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People are Trying Snapchat Baby Filter on Indian Celebrities and the Results are Adorable
- Shoaib Malik Smashing the Stumps With His Bat Against England is a Hit on Twitter
- This Bajaj Dominar Modified Into a Suzuki Hayabusa Looks Seamless - Watch Video
- Priyanka Chopra is Creating a Storm at Cannes with her Stunning Red Carpet Appearances, See Pics
- Kangana Ranaut's Floral Dress at Cannes can be Your Go To Outfit this Summer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results