Trailers This Week: Wonder Woman 1984, Chhapaak, Tenet, Ghost Stories and More

Highly anticipated Hollywood and Bollywood films saw their respective trailer reveal this week. While Deepika showed her first glimpse from the forthcoming feature Chhapaak and left Bollywood and global celebrities impressed, fans were left scratching their head after seeing the first teaser of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Tenet arrives on July 17, 2020 and the teaser is as puzzling as it gets.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot also debuted her new Wonder Woman film's trailer. WW 1984 took social media by storm and fans could not help but appreciate the Amazonian warrior. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal will play main antagonists to Wonder Woman in the film.

Also, Netflix unveiled the trailer of Ghost Stories, debuting on the streaming service on January 1. The new clip featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Janhvi Kapoor and others is spooky and will certainly give you chills.

Check out the trending trailers this week below:

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot unveiled the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer at the Comic Con Experience in Brazil and also spoke about her journey while shooting the film and shared other details.

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone had an emotional break down while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Tenet

A short teaser video of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet was released on its official Twitter account. The video has the title card of the film revolving in a circular fashion.

Ghost Stories

Dark hues, creepy dolls and bloodied faces coupled with squeaking actresses and creaking doors make up the trailer of Netflix's Ghost Stories. Pouncing on the spooky date of Friday the 13th, the makers released the trailer of the anthology film.

Antlers

Antlers, a Guillermo del Toro-produced horror flick, features the pairing of Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. In the film, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Check back next week for more fresh and trending trailers of the week.

