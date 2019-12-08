Trailers This Week: Wonder Woman 1984, No Time To Die, Black Widow and More

Wonder Woman 1984 is anticipated to be one helluva ride and Gal Gadot comes all guns blazing in the first look teaser of the film. The film's official poster released earlier this year had Gadot dressed in a golden armour however, it does not feature in the short clip unveiled on social media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the official trailer of the upcoming James Bond adventure No Time To Die was launched this week, and by the look of it Daniel Craig is all set to give hardcore fans a vintage action feast in his final outing as Agent 007.

In Bollywood, the trailer of forthcoming film Sab Kushal Mangal was unveiled at an event in Mumbai. The film, starring Akshaye Khanna and debutants Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan, is directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming sites, here's a look at the top trending trailers this week.

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 place Wonder Woman in the 1980s, where she will face Diana’s (played by Gadot) iconic adversary, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). The teaser of WW84 has Wonder Woman flying around using her lasso, as she looks to be on a mission. The film looks similar in tone with the first installment.

Black Widow

After her heroic end in Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson has suited up again for Marvel's phase 4 in Black Widow. Now, in her first stand-alone film Black Widow will unleashi her past and her journey of becoming an Avenger.

No Time To Die

The two-minute, thirty-six second trailer of 25th Bond film No Time to Die released on the film's social media outlets including YouTube. There's Daniel Craig striking a dapper intense form as Bond, zipping around in a high-concept Aston Martin devised especially for him by Q (Ben Wishaw). Naomie Harris returns as Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes as M. Rami Malek is introduced as the Bond Villain Safin.

Sab Kushal Mangal

Sab Kushal Mangal seems like another film set in sub-urban India which is slowly opening up to the idea of a globalised world. It will be the first film to hit the screens in Bollywood next year.

Hum Tum and Them

Shweta Tiwari will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Hum Tum and Them. A glimpse into the world created by the makers shows the chemistry between the lead pair, Shweta and Akshay Oberoi. The story revolves around the struggle of the actors to balance their love life and their kids.

