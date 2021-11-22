Train to Busan Director's Hellbound Ousts Squid Game From Netflix No 1 Spot on Day of Release

The South Korean fantasy horror film Hellbound has topped the world’s popular TV show rankings on the day after its release. According to data by streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol, the Korean-language Netflix original became the most-watched TV programme on the streaming platform on Saturday (U.S. time), a day after its global premiere, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Hellbound ranked No. 1 on the most-watched show list in 24 nations, including South Korea, Belgium and Mexico; it finished third in several countries, including the United States and Canada.

It pushed down to second place the global sensation Squid Game, also a Korean-language original, which has long maintained the top spot. Written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan (2016) fame, Hellbound depicts social turmoil and unrest after a series of inexplicable supernatural phenomena.

It is based on a webtoon titled Hell, written and drawn by Yeon, which has received widespread acclaim since its release in 2019.

On the following day (Sunday, U.S. time), however, Hellbound dropped to the second position after Arcane, an animated series based on the online battle game League of Legends, rose to the top.

Squid Game is somewhat a commentary on the economic condition and struggles of the people of South Korea. 456 people from different walks of life, who are crushed with crippling debt and have no way to get back on their feet are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won.

They are taken to a mysterious place, guarded by masked strangers and led by a masked man. They are asked to play simplistic children’s games, at the end of which participants failing to complete it would be eliminated. However, one crucial detail is left out which the participants figure out while playing the game. Here, elimination means death. On the other hand, a police officer working in Seoul ends up at the mysterious place while looking for his missing brother who had a link to this game.

(With IANS inputs)

