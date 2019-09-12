Take the pledge to vote

Trance Movie Poster Out, Fahadh Faasil Takes to the Stage Amidst a Cheering Crowd

The poster of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film Trance was released on Thursday, showing him in a rockstar avatar.

Trending Desk

September 12, 2019
Trance Movie Poster Out, Fahadh Faasil Takes to the Stage Amidst a Cheering Crowd
The first poster of the much awaited film Trance is finally out. The makers have released the poster starring Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who reportedly plays the role of a rockstar in the film.

Anwar Rasheed is wearing the director's hat for the film after a span of seven years. He last worked with Dulquer Salman in Ustad Hotel, which went on to become a big hit.

In the poster, Fahadh is seen in his rockstar avatar, probably enjoying his moment of fame at a musical gathering. The purple-hued poster captures the energy of the moment perfectly as the audience are seen cheering him on. Fahadh is wearing a white shirt paired with a funky printed pant and a matching jacket, looking vibrant as ever. Check out the poster below:

Trance First Look Poster

Apart from Fahadh, Trance also stars his wife Nazriya Nazim as the female lead and Soubin Shahir and Gautham Menon play supporting roles. None of the details involving the story and other characters has been disclosed yet.

The film has been written by Vincent Vadakkan and is produced by Anwar's own production house, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Oscar winner Resul Pookutty has done the sound design of the movie. Trance, which took almost two years to complete, is expected to hit theaters around Christmas this year.

