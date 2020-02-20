Trance Reaction: Twitter Says Fahadh Faasil-starrer is a One-time Watch

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the release of the Anwar Rasheed directorial, Trance. The Malyalam movie is special in many ways as it marks Anwar's comeback to direction after a hiatus of 8 years, along with being the first to star Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim after the couple's wedding in 2014.

The trailer of the thriller revealed only a few details and allowed viewers to go in anticipating a promising show. The highly gripping trailer showed Fahadh's character to be an extremely successful and rich man. In another frame, Fahadh seems to be a motivational speaker.



A dialogue delivered by Fahadh justifies the title of the movie. He says, "I don't live in your reality." The sharp shift between what is real and what is trance left fans intrigued.

The movie was released in theatres on February 20 (Thursday) in Kerala and Twitter can't keep calm. While one user appreciated the technical work that went into the movie, many of them thought the first half was better than the second.

Here are some of the top reactions:

All said and done technically #Trance is a textbook for all those emerging filmmakers, be it from any Indian language. — Muhammad Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) February 20, 2020

Bgm good

Camera good(not the best of AN)

FaFa

First half good

Second half average

Brave attempt by the team in putting up a subject even though it might lead to a controversy#Trance — Sahir (@gunner_sahir) February 20, 2020

Despite the several big names, many thought the movie failed to deliver.

#Trance Disappointed.

A good story & great idea but fall flat in execution. Could have been made better. Don't have any ingredients to attract family audience. First disaster for Anwar Rasheed.

Meanwhile good for Ayyappanum Koshiyum & Varane Aaavashyamund. — Thrissur Theaters (@ThrissurTheatrs) February 20, 2020

#TRANCE



~ Slow beginning and gets into the track with the life of Viju Prasad with some engaging scenes in the first half



~ Slow paced second half with a climax which is not that impressive



~ Fahadh Fazil’s character Viju Prasad/ Joshua is the backbone of the movie — Machans Media ™ (@TrollMachans) February 20, 2020

There were many who thought Trance was a different kind of cinema and not everyone's cup of tea.

#Trance #TranceReview

A movie which may not be everyone's cup of tea

A decent take on a subject which may become controversy....A good making rich frame, fresh bgm are positive ..script lag and lacks in second halfhttps://t.co/xu9BGKj4xo — M4MOVIE MEDIA (@M4movieM) February 20, 2020

A lot of reviews today - " This movie is not everyone's cup of tea"



Me - "Mmm. Padam pora"#Trance pic.twitter.com/dRKm74C5DJ — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) February 20, 2020

Others said people should give it a watch for exceptional performance by Fahad Faasil.

#Trance

Not so satisfying second half.

Rich production values#AnwarRasheed tried out something new he had never done before.

Decent watch.#TranceMovie https://t.co/q1NzqCyy65 — sadiq ali (@sadiqsadz) February 20, 2020