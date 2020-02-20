English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

Trance Reaction: Twitter Says Fahadh Faasil-starrer is a One-time Watch

Image: Twitter

While some users appreciated the technical work that went into the Fahadh Faasil film, many of them thought the first half was better than the second.

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the release of the Anwar Rasheed directorial, Trance. The Malyalam movie is special in many ways as it marks Anwar's comeback to direction after a hiatus of 8 years, along with being the first to star Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim after the couple's wedding in 2014.

The trailer of the thriller revealed only a few details and allowed viewers to go in anticipating a promising show. The highly gripping trailer showed Fahadh's character to be an extremely successful and rich man. In another frame, Fahadh seems to be a motivational speaker.

A dialogue delivered by Fahadh justifies the title of the movie. He says, "I don't live in your reality." The sharp shift between what is real and what is trance left fans intrigued.

The movie was released in theatres on February 20 (Thursday) in Kerala and Twitter can't keep calm. While one user appreciated the technical work that went into the movie, many of them thought the first half was better than the second.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Despite the several big names, many thought the movie failed to deliver.

There were many who thought Trance was a different kind of cinema and not everyone's cup of tea.

Others said people should give it a watch for exceptional performance by Fahad Faasil.

