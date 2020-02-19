Trance Trailer Out, Fahadh Faasil Starrer Promises an Edgy Experience

After unveiling an intriguing teaser as well as interesting posters, the makers of Trance have finally released the official trailer of the highly anticipated Malayalam film.

Going by the trailer, the Fahadh Faasil starrer seems to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The 1.25 minutes long trailer introduces the lead character Viju Prasad essayed by Fahadh who plays a filthy rich man with an eccentric lifestyle.

The highly impressive video begins with the voice-over of Soubin Shahir, who essays the role of a television presenter. Soubin reveals that Fahadh's character has received "several recognitions, and he owns educational institutions, a luxury apartment in the heart of Kochi, and estates in Munnar and Bangalore. He has investments in international corporate companies, luxurious cars including BMW, Porsche, Benz and two private jets."

One of the highlight of the trailer remains Viju's two radically diverse avatars, one as a motivational speaker and another as a plush moneyed man.

Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Anwar Rasheed, the movie marks his comeback to direction after a hiatus of eight years.

Nazriya Nazim plays Esther Lopez, the female lead in the film. Other major roles are played by Tamil director Gautham Vasudev Menon, actors Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Jinu Joseph. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 20.

The star real-life couple - Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim - will be seen sharing screen space for the first time after they tied the knot. The script of the film is crafted by debutant screenwriter Vincent Vadakkan. Oscar-winning musician Resul Pookkutty is treating the sound design for Trance.

