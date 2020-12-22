Transformation From Dream To Greed Is Disastrous: Pratik Gandhi

Mumbai: For years Pratik Gandhi, a known face in Gujarati theatre and films, straddled two starkly different worlds as an engineer and artiste but the actor is finally happy that his perseverance finally paid off with Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story. Gandhi’s stellar performance in the Hansal Mehta-directed limited series on Sony LIV was one of the most talked about roles of 2020.

The actor, born in Surat to teacher parents, arrived in Mumbai in 2004 but the path eventually led him back to his home state where he found fame in Gujarati cinema and plays before being spotted for the role of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The only thing, Gandhi said, he could relate with Harshad Mehta was his humble beginnings and the desire to do something in life. I am happy people are looking at my past work and appreciating my performance. But I have just been honest with my work, I am just the same as I was before (Scam 1992′), except busy answering calls and doing interviews,” the 31-year-old actor told .