English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Transformers Director Michael Bay Slated To Direct Two New Films
Michael Bay's production company, Platinum Dunes, is also involved in the upcoming Dora the Explorer movie, scheduled for release in 2019.
(Image: AP)
The director of the 'Transformers' movie franchise is set to helm another science-fiction film, called Robopocalypse. Michael Bay takes over from Steven Spielberg, who was initially lined up to direct Robopocalypse, the movie adaptation of the sci-fi novel by American author, Daniel H. Wilson.
Although fascinated by the book, The Post director Spielberg had to step away from the helm due to scheduling conflicts. Handing over to Michael Bay makes perfect sense for the two directors, since it was also Steven Spielberg who picked Michael Bay to take over the 'Transformers' movie franchise.
The director of blockbusters Bad Boys, Pearl Harbor, Armageddon and 13 Hours is also set to work on action movie 6 Underground, based on an original idea by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Plot details are yet to emerge, but production is scheduled for summer 2018 for a summer 2019 theatrical release.
Michael Bay's production company, Platinum Dunes, is also involved in the upcoming Dora the Explorer movie, scheduled for release in 2019.
Also Watch
Although fascinated by the book, The Post director Spielberg had to step away from the helm due to scheduling conflicts. Handing over to Michael Bay makes perfect sense for the two directors, since it was also Steven Spielberg who picked Michael Bay to take over the 'Transformers' movie franchise.
The director of blockbusters Bad Boys, Pearl Harbor, Armageddon and 13 Hours is also set to work on action movie 6 Underground, based on an original idea by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Plot details are yet to emerge, but production is scheduled for summer 2018 for a summer 2019 theatrical release.
Michael Bay's production company, Platinum Dunes, is also involved in the upcoming Dora the Explorer movie, scheduled for release in 2019.
Also Watch
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan-Starrer Hindi Medium To Release In China In April
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hint at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks