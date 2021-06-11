Transgender Community Star Pooja Sharma Approached for Bigg Boss 15

Television’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is all set to start its new season. A lot of popular names are in news, who have been reached out to participate in the show. And as per reports, Pooja Sharma is also one of them. Transgender community member and a social media star, Pooja has a good fan base on social media. She enjoys more than 200k followers on the photo and video sharing platform. Considering her popularity amongst people, makers of Bigg Boss have sent her an invitation to join the show in its upcoming season.

SpotboyE.com reported that social media influencer, Pooja has been approached but she has not been finalised yet. Discussions are on for her to enter the show as a commoner.

Pooja is referred to as Rekha, the legendary actress of Bollywood, due to her dressing style and conduct. Her love for elegant sarees and extravagant accessories also coincides with Rekha. Though to achieve what she has today was not at all easy. Pooja started her journey by begging in Mumbai local trains. Ladies’ special uploaded her videos on Tik Tok and Instagram. Her graceful dance and charming personality won hundreds of hearts on social media. Currently, she uses her internet popularity to spread awareness and break gender stereotypes.

Pooja also made headlines after she attended actress Ankita Lokhande's house party, which was a surprise anniversary get-together for Ankita’s parents. Several photos and videos, shared by Pooja and Ankita went viral in no time on social media.

Here is a glimpse of the social media star Pooja –

According to TimesNowNews.com, other renowned TV stars who have been approached for Bigg Boss 15 include Rhea Chakraborty, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan, Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Disha Vakani, and Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda.

There are rumours that Bigg Boss season 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend Disha Parmar has also been approached for the upcoming season.

