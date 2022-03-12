Traumatised After Losing Friend in Car Accident, Yashika Anand Says She ‘Quit Driving’

After losing her best friend in a car accident last year, south actor Yashika Anand said that she would never be driving again.

The actor recently did a Q&A session on her Instagram page where she answered several questions from her fans. In one of the questions posted by Yashika on her Instagram stories, a user enquired about her bike. “Hey Yashika, how are you doing? Hey, is that blue Royal Enfield yours and you still have the bike,” the user asked, as reported by Astro Ulagam.

Responding to the query, Yashika stated that although she owns the bike, her brother rides it. “Yes, it’s mine. My brother uses it. I quit riding or driving,” she wrote. Asked about her decision to quit driving by another user, Yashika stressed that it was because everyone blamed her for killing her best friend. “So it’s for the good,” she added.

Meanwhile, Yashika also did not hesitate in admitting that she was speeding on the day the accident occurred. “Because of me driving fast,” replied Yashika as one user asked the reason for her best friend’s death.

Yashika met with a devastating accident in July last year when she was driving her SUV on the East Coast Road near Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. The former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant was allegedly driving at a high speed when she hit a divider causing her car to overturn and fall into a roadside pit.

The accident claimed the life of her best friend Vallichetti Bhavani, while Yashika suffered severe injuries. Following the mishap, Yashika, along with two of her friends, was taken to the hospital. Yashika even underwent surgery and was later shifted from ICU to the normal ward on August 3.

Traumatised by the accident, Yashika, in her health updates on her Instagram page back in the day, said that she was “mentally and physically injured.” Referring to her friend’s death, she also asserted that her pain was nothing compared to what she lost.

