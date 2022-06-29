Travis Barker Cryptically Tweets 'God Save Me' Amid Health Scare, Daughter Posts Photo from Hospital

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been admitted to the hospital for unknown reasons. His daughter Alabama shared a picture of Barker in hospital, and then deleted the photo, amid his health scare on Tuesday.

The TikTok upload, which fans screenshotted before it was taken down, showed Alabama, 16, holding 46-year-old Barker’s hand while he lay in a stretcher. The rock star held his cellphone in his right hand and wore hospital bands on both wrists, but Alabama covered the details with a heart emoji. He also had on a black wrist brace.

The photo showed Barker’s iPhone had dozens of missed calls, text messages and email notifications. “Please say a prayer,” Alabama captioned the TikTok post, adding singer Paravi Das’ cover of Beach Bunny’s song “Cloud 9” to the video.

The 16-year-old had shared a photo of her holding her dad’s hand without showing his face, but showing he was sitting up in bed and holding his phone.

Amid the health scare, Barker tweeted “God save me” from his official handle. The comments on his tweet range from fans asking what is he suffering from to wishing him a speedy recovery. “God save the greatest drummer (arguably the greatest musician) of all time. He’s too young to die. He just started his marriage and he is happy. Please don’t steal him from his wife, and his children. This guy deserves your grace lord, and we know you know that. Amen,” read a reply.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Earlier, photos had emerged of the 46-year-old musician being carried into an ambulance on a stretcher before being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. TMZ reported that the Blink-182 drummer, 46, was accompanied by Kourtney Kardashian to Los Angeles’ West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, before he was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The outlet published a photo of Barker’s new wife Kardashian, 43, standing by Barker’s side as he was wheeled into an ambulance.

