Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Fiancee Kourtney Kardashian's Lips on His Biceps; See Pic

Travis Barker has got fiancee Kourtney Kardashian’s lips tattooed on his biceps. The Blink-182 drummer inked Kourtney’s lips on his arm one week after he popped the question in Montecito, California. Travis teased the new tattoo on his Instagram Story.

“Scorpio season. On @travisbarker… Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash. Congrats you two! #kourtneyandtravis #kravis #travisbarker #kourtneykardashian," Barker’s tattoo artist, Scott Campbell, shared on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Photos from Travis Barker’s Romantic Beachside Proposal

In April, Travis got Kourtney’s name inked just above his heart that read her name in cursive.

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared new photos of her romantic proposal from Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, posted a series of photos from the special moment on Instagram, including shots of the couple kissing and embracing on the beach.

One photo shows Kardashian and Barker sitting in the sand as they smile lovingly into each other’s eyes while another pic captures a moment where they both laugh as they hold each other close.

Their engagement comes just nine months after they started dating, though the duo has been close friends for several years. Back in December 2020, Kourtney and Travis, known by fans as Kravis, sparked romance rumours. They later made their relationship Instagram official in February with a picture of their intertwined hands.

Last month, the couple made their first red carpet appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Kourtney was previously married to Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott are parents to three children Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, Reign Aston Disick.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.