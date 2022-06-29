Travis Barker Hospitalised, Wife Kourtney Kardashian By His Side, Daughter Says ‘Please Send Prayers’

American musician Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. In the pictures obtained by TMZ, who first reported the news, the Blink 182 drummer was seen being wheeled on a stretcher outside of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA while wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen following him. The details about his condition have not been revealed yet.

While there is no information as to what happened to Barker, fans are confused about the Blink 182 drummer’s last tweet before hospitalisation which said, “God save me.” Although it has also been noted that the tweet could have been related to his upcoming song with Machine Gun Kelly since it has been titled the same. The drummer or Kardashian’s reps haven’t yet released any statements about his health.

TMZ reported Travis and Kourtney first arrived at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center for the former’s health issue but the report suggested that the medical staff at West Hills felt he needed additional care and was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai for the same.

Travis’ 16-year-old daughter Alabama is worried about his father’s health and she took to Instagram to share a post that said, “Please send your prayers.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently tied the knot in a gorgeous Italian wedding in Portofino. The whole Kardashian-Jenner clan decked up in Dolce and Gabbana and came out to celebrate Kravis’ union set against the Italian seaside. The Italian wedding featured Kourtney Kardashian in a mini white dress from Dolce and Gabbana paired with a long and dramatic veil that had a replica of the Virgin Mary, that Barker inked on top of his head, emblazoned across the back.

On the health front, Kardashian herself recently recovered from COVID-19 after contracting it for the second time. The Poosh founder recently shared tips for recovering from the virus recently on her health and wellness blog where she mentioned how was taking vitamins and staying hydrated the entire time.

